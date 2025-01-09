Lions enter playoffs tops in the NFC for first time as they try to reach the Super Bowl

Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) fish bumps defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) against the Minnesota Vikings during an…

Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) fish bumps defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(AP/Rick Osentoski) Detroit Lions defensive end Josh Paschal (93) fish bumps defensive end Aidan Hutchinson (97) against the Minnesota Vikings during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski)(AP/Rick Osentoski) The Detroit Lions’ 31-9 win over the Minnesota Vikings in the final game of the 2024 regular season had a playoff vibe to it.

The spoils for the Lions (15-2) were the No. 1 seed in the NFC and home-field advantage throughout, increasing their chances of finally making it to a Super Bowl for a chance at their first NFL title since 1957.

“It’s step one,” Lions quarterback Jared Goff said. “We’re proud to be 15-2, NFC North division champs — back to back, one seed, bye week — all that stuff.

“But this just tick No. 1 and tick No. 2 is next.”

The Lions, who won consecutive division titles for the first time, will host the lowest seed still standing in the NFC playoffs in the divisional round Jan. 18 or 19.

Detroit is one of four NFL teams without a Super Bowl appearance along with the Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC.

Detroit won two games in one postseason last season for the first time in six-plus decades before blowing a 17-point, third-quarter lead at San Francisco in the NFC championship game.

After losing the first regular-season game in league history pitting teams with a combined 28 victories, the Vikings (14-3) hit the road for wild-card weekend, visiting the NFC West champion Los Angeles Rams (10-7) on Monday night as the most accomplished fifth seed in NFL history.

On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers (10-7) visit the Philadelphia Eagles (14-3) and Washington (12-5) visits the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7).

1. Detroit Lions (15-2).

One of four teams never to have reached the Super Bowl.

Lift the Lombardi: The Lions averaged a league-high 33.2 points with one of the best offenses whose scoring total trailed just three teams in NFL history. They tied single-season league marks with 20-plus points in 16 games and 40 or more in six games. Jared Goff is the first NFL quarterback to complete 75% or more of his passes in nine games of a season and the only one to connect on 72% or more of his attempts with at least 4,500 yards passing. Jahymr Gibbs, David Montgomery, Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams are the first pair of NFL running backs and wide receivers to have 1,000 yards from scrimmage each in a season. Pro Bowlers Penei Sewell and Frank Ragnow lead a strong line that gives Goff time and opens holes in the running game.

Cancel the confetti: Detroit’s defense has been besieged by injuries, including superstar Aidan Hutchinson’s broken leg, and a dozen defenders are on IR. The banged-up unit was exposed last month when the Bills scored 48 points in a shootout win. The Lions gave up 29-plus points in five games and if they allow that many in the playoffs, it may lead to an early exit. Defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, however, did come up with a game plan that closed the regular season by holding the powerful Vikings out of the end zone.

“The opportunity you dream about is being able to win division championships and then the NFC and then ultimately win Super Bowls. That’s what next for us.” — Goff.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (14-3).

One Lombardi in four Super Bowl appearances: lost to Raiders 27-10 in Super Bowl 15, lost to Patriots 24-21 in Super Bowl 39, beat Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl 52, lost to Chiefs 38-35 in Super Bowl 57.

Lift the Lombardi: The Eagles are set to make a run at their second Super Bowl appearance in three seasons behind Jalen Hurts. If Hurts is recovered from a concussion, he’ll make the Eagles a serious choice to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. Newcomer Saquon Barkley topped 2,000 yards rushing to lead the NFL and made a serious run at Eric Dickerson’s season rushing record. Throw in receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith and the Eagles offense is as good as it gets when healthy.

Cancel the confetti: No one really knows how Hurts is feeling since he suffered a concussion in late December. He missed the final two regular-season games and his status was in doubt heading into the playoffs. Barkley led the NFL in carries and the Eagles hope he’s not worn down. The Eagles rested their starters in Week 18 to keep everyone fresh. But health might not matter if they have to go to Detroit for an NFC championship game.

“I didn’t sign here to break Eric Dickerson’s record. I came here to win a Super Bowl.” — Barkley.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7).

Two Lombardi trophies in two Super Bowl trips: beat Raiders 48-21 in Super Bowl 37, beat Chiefs 31-9 in Super Bowl 55.

Plan the parade: QB Baker Mayfield is on top of his game. He ran for a career-best 68 yards last week, threw a pair of touchdown passes and made sure to get Mike Evans over 1,000 yards receiving without putting the game at risk as the Buccaneers won the NFC South. Once discarded by three teams, the 2018 No. 1 overall pick revived his career with the Bucs in 2023 and followed up with his best season. He completed 71.4% of his passes for 4,500 yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. The Buccaneers’ running game led by rookie Bucky Irving is No. 4 in the NFL after consecutive years finishing last.

Cancel the confetti: A secondary depleted by injuries has struggled and was missing three starters down the stretch. If they’re out, the Bucs will need the front seven to be more disruptive.

“Our goal wasn’t just getting into the playoffs. We want to go all the way. This is a tough, resilient group that’s been tested throughout the year and so we’re built for the playoffs.” — Mayfield.

4. Los Angeles Rams (10-7).

Two Lombardi trophies in five Super Bowl appearances: lost to Steelers 31-19 in Super Bowl 14, beat Titans 23-16 in Super Bowl 34, lost to Patriots 20-17 in Super Bowl 36, lost to Patriots 13-3 in Super Bowl 53, beat Bengals 23-20 in Super Bowl 56.

Lift the Lombardi: Few teams are hitting the postseason with more momentum than the Rams, who won nine of their final 11 games before resting their offensive starters in the regular-season finale. Los Angeles is also healthier than it has been nearly all season. The Rams defense is on a late-season roll with a strong pass rush and clever game-planning. They’ve already demonstrated they can beat Minnesota, winning 30-20 at SoFi Stadium in October to become one of only two teams to beat the Vikings this season.

Cancel the confetti: The Rams offense is in a slump, managing just three combined touchdowns in its three games before the finale. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp had middling seasons, and the running game struggled to make an impact whenever parts of the offensive line were absent. The defense has looked good, but the back seven is still unimpressive, with a secondary that can be picked apart by top quarterbacks. Los Angeles didn’t look like a Super Bowl team entering this season, and despite this encouraging second-half surge, the rebuild might require another year before the Rams are true contenders again.

“The best part about this, and why people love it, is it’s whoever plays the best in that window of time you’re allotted. If we put it together with some of the guys we have at the right spots and the way that this team is capable of playing, you tell me it’s a 3 1/2-hour window where we get a chance to go compete, I’m saying, ‘I’ll take it, and let’s go swing.’” — Sean McVay.

5. Minnesota Vikings (14-3).

No Lombardi trophies in four Super Bowl trips: Lost to Chiefs 23-7 in Super Bowl 4, lost to Dolphins 24-7 in Super Bowl 8; lost to Steelers 16-6 in Super Bowl 9; lost to Raiders 32-14 in Super Bowl 11.

Lift the Lombardi: Sam Darnold had a career-changing season leading a potent passing attack to superstar wide receiver Justin Jefferson and a solid group in Jordan Addison, Jalen Nailor and tight end T.J. Hockenson. Running back Aaron Jones had a solid age-30 season and is a capable receiver out of the backfield, too. The blitz-fueled scheme directed by defensive coordinator Brian Flores produced an NFL-leading 24 interceptions during the regular season, and edge rushers Andrew Van Ginkel and Jonathan Greenard — who combined for 36 tackles for loss — each joined cornerback Byron Murphy on the NFC Pro Bowl squad.

Cancel the confetti: After being selected for the first Pro Bowl appearance of his career and leading the Vikings to 14 wins, Darnold flopped in the regular-season-ending loss to the Lions with an 18-for-41 performance — including 2 for 11 in the red zone — with the NFC’s top seed on the line. That’s not the ideal way to go into his first playoff game as a starter. The Vikings also have a haunting history with postseason kicking, and rookie Will Reichard isn’t taking any momentum into his first such experience. He has missed six of his past 16 field-goal attempts.

“This has been a phenomenal football year for our team, and that locker room is already ready to go. Guys are ready to respond,” coach Kevin O’Connell.

6. Washington Commanders (12-5)

Three Lombardi trophies in five Super Bowl trips: lost to Dolphins 14-7 in Super Bowl 7; beat Dolphins 27-7 in Super Bowl 17, lost to Raiders 38-9 in Super Bowl 18, beat Broncos 42-10 in Super Bowl 22, beat Bills 37-24 in Super Bowl 26.

Plan the parade: Jayden Daniels is the quarterback Washington has been waiting for. This team will go as far as Daniels takes it, and he has plenty of magic to carry the Commanders on a run.

Cancel the confetti: The run defense has struggled, worst among playoff teams and 30th in the NFL, and that could spell an early exit. Even the pass defense is an issue, after Baker Mayfield handled them in Week 1.

“The pieces are there. It’s just about how fast can we mesh it together, and that’s what coach challenged us to do: How fast can we build our brotherhood and put it on display? And we’ve done that. What you see on Sundays is a translation of that. It’s just about guys buying into it, loving each other and playing for the guy next to him.” — safety Jeremy Reaves

7. Green Bay Packers (11-6).

Four Lombardi trophies in five Super Bowl trips: beat Chiefs 35-10 in Super Bowl 1, beat Raiders 33-14 in Super Bowl 2, beat Patriots 35-21 in Super Bowl 31, lost to Broncos 31-24 in Super Bowl 32, beat Steelers 31-25 in Super Bowl 45.

Lift the Lombardi: The Packers went 10-1 outside the loaded NFC North. After a 34-29 loss to the Eagles in their season opener, Green Bay won all 10 of its games against non-division opponents. Their 37 playoff wins trail only San Francisco.

Hold the confetti: QB Jordan Love hurt his right (throwing) elbow in the Packers’ regular-season finale and did not return, and the Packers lost big-play receiver Christian Watson to a torn right ACL in that game. Star CB Jaire Alexander is also out following knee surgery, and two other defensive starters, LB Quay Walker and S Evan Williams, missed the past three games. Health concerns aside, the Packers went 1-5 within the division, getting swept by the Lions and Vikings and splitting with the Bears.

“Christian is one of the best players on this team, I feel like everybody in our room can step up. We have a lot of playmakers in that room. We’ll be ready for sure.” — WR Bo Melton.

