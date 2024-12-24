Chiefs head to Pittsburgh on Christmas hoping to lock up the top seed in the AFC

Kansas City (14-1) at Pittsburgh (10-5) Wednesday, 1 p.m., EST, Netflix. BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 2 1/2. Against the…

Kansas City (14-1) at Pittsburgh (10-5)

Wednesday, 1 p.m., EST, Netflix.

BetMGM NFL Odds: Chiefs by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Chiefs 7-8; Steelers 10-5

Series record: Steelers lead 25-14.

Last meeting: Chiefs beat Steelers 42-21 in the first round of the playoffs on Jan. 16, 2022, in Kansas City.

Last week: Chiefs beat Texans 27-19; Steelers lost to Ravens 34-17

Chiefs offense: overall (13), rush (15), pass (12), scoring (11).

Chiefs defense: overall (3), rush (3), pass (17), scoring (3).

Steelers offense: overall (19), rush (11), pass (25), scoring (12).

Steelers defense: overall (11), rush (8), pass (20), scoring (7).

Turnover differential: Chiefs plus-4; Steelers plus-16.

Chiefs player to watch

WR Marquise Brown, who hurt his shoulder on the first play of the preseason and landed on injured reserve, made an impressive regular-season debut against Houston last week. “Hollywood” caught five passes for 45 yards, including an early 13-yarder that converted a fourth down and led to an eventual touchdown. But perhaps most importantly, Brown’s mere presence kept Houston from double-teaming Xavier Worthy, DeAndre Hopkins and Travis Kelce all afternoon.

Steelers player to watch

LB T.J. Watt. The perennial All-Pro is dealing with an ankle injury and had a quiet game in the loss to Baltimore, finishing with just four tackles and didn’t have a single hit against Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. Pittsburgh’s best chance at pulling the upset relies heavily on disrupting Kansas City QB Patrick Mahomes at every turn. To do it, Watt will need to do some Watt-like things. The 30-year-old leads the NFL in forced fumbles for a defense that thrives on takeaways.

Key matchup

Steelers RBs Jaylen Warren and Najee Harris against the Chiefs rush defense, which is ranked third in the NFL and allowing just 91.4 yards per game. The Chiefs held the Texans’ Joe Mixon to just 57 yards rushing last week, the latest in a season-long trend of shutting down top running backs. The Browns’ Nick Chubb had 41 yards the previous week, and the Ravens’ Derrick Henry, the Falcons’ Bijan Robinson and the Saints’ Alvin Kamara are among those who have similarly struggled against Kansas City.

Key injuries

Chiefs: LT D.J. Humphries (hamstring) and CB Chamarri Conner (concussion) are likely to miss a second straight game. DT Chris Jones (calf) and RT Jawaan Taylor (knee) are iffy after getting hurt against Houston.

Steelers: WR George Pickens (hamstring) should return after missing the past three games. S DeShon Elliott (hamstring) and DT Larry Ogunjobi (groin) may also be back after sitting the past two weeks. Starting CB Joey Porter Jr. (knee) and backup wide receiver/special teams ace Ben Skowronek (hip) are out.

Series notes

The Steelers have dominated the series, leading 23-14, but the Chiefs have won the past three games. That includes a 42-21 rout in their most recent matchup in the wild-card round of the playoffs on Jan. 16, 2022 — the last game played by Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Prior to the Chiefs’ three-game win streak, the Steelers had won three in a row, including an 18-16 victory in the divisional round on Jan. 15, 2017, that they won despite not scoring a touchdown.

Stats and stuff

Kansas City can clinch the No. 1 seed and first-round playoff bye with a win over the Steelers, or if the Bills lose or tie when they play the Jets on Sunday. … Pittsburgh has dropped two straight, but can still earn its first AFC North title since 2020 by winning its last two games. … The Chiefs can set a franchise record for regular-season wins with their 15th by beating Pittsburgh or Denver in their regular-season finale, breaking a tie with the 2020 and ‘22 teams. … The Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes needs three TD passes to break Peyton Manning’s record of 244 for a QB’s first eight seasons. Mahomes did not start as a rookie and has played just 111 games while Manning played 128 over that span. … Mahomes has dominated the Steelers so far in his career, throwing 14 touchdowns without a pick while leading Kansas City to three victories in as many tries. … Chiefs WR DeAndre Hopkins has an NFL-leading 177 straight games with a catch. TE Travis Kelce is second with 173. … Kelce has 76 TD catches, tied with Tony Gonzalez for the Chiefs record. Kelce has 79 total TDs, four shy of Priest Holmes’ franchise record. … WR Xavier Worthy has five TD catches, tied for the sixth most by a rookie in Chiefs history. Worthy also has three TD runs, and the eight total is also tied for sixth most in franchise history. … Chiefs DB Trent McDuffie has intercepted a pass in back-to-back games. He did not have a pick in his first 48 games. … This is the 12th game in Steelers history to be played on Wednesday and the first since 2020, when a showdown with the Ravens was repeatedly postponed because of COVID-19 issues. Pittsburgh is 5-6 all time on Wednesdays. … A healthy Pickens will likely give the Steelers passing game a serious boost. QB Russell Wilson is averaging just 167.7 yards per game in Pickens’ absence, down from 271 yards per game with Pickens in the lineup. … This is Pittsburgh’s first regular-season game against a team with 14 wins. … The Steelers have five wins against the defending Super Bowl champions since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger. … Pittsburgh is 26-12 in Weeks 17 and 18 since the start of the 1990 season, the second-most wins in the NFL over that span behind Green Bay (28). … The Steelers have won seven straight games and 12 of their past 13 the week following a loss of at least 17 points. … Pittsburgh leads the NFL with 31 takeaways. and has forced at least two turnovers 11 times.

Fantasy tip

It might be championship week in your league, so why not turn to a championship quarterback. Mahomes has earned the benefit of the doubt even in a “down” season by his standards and with Pittsburgh missing its top cornerback and the pass rush slowed of late, give Mahomes a start against a team he has toyed with in his career.

