GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders selected by Browns in fifth round of NFL draft, ending long wait for…

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders selected by Browns in fifth round of NFL draft, ending long wait for Deion Sanders’ son.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.