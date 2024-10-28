The Cardinals join the playoff hunt after winning back-to-back games for first time since 2021

After 2 1/2 seasons as an NFL afterthought, the Arizona Cardinals are back in the playoff hunt. The Cardinals (4-4)…

After 2 1/2 seasons as an NFL afterthought, the Arizona Cardinals are back in the playoff hunt.

The Cardinals (4-4) rallied for a 28-27 win over the Miami Dolphins on Sunday thanks to another stellar fourth quarter from Kyler Murray, who directed two long touchdown drives. Arizona never led until Chad Ryland connected on a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

Murray threw for a season-high 307 yards.

“He’s got really good poise,” second-year coach Jonathan Gannon said. “There were some big-time, instinctive feel plays.”

The Cardinals won back-to-back games for the first time since 2021. Now, they share first place in the NFC West with the 49ers and Seahawks and have legitimate postseason aspirations following two straight 4-13 seasons.

More important, they’re gaining another trait that Gannon is excited about, particularly in late-game situations.

“Confidence,” Gannon said. “Confidence in themselves. And they know they have a chance to win with our quarterback. So if they just do their job, and max out, our quarterback can get it done. So there’s a lot of confidence when they trot out there.”

Murray’s been great, but he’s far from the only reason the Cardinals have won three of their past four. Tight end Trey McBride and rookie receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. each had more than 100 yards receiving on Sunday, and James Conner had a few big runs late.

Arizona has played one of the toughest schedules in the NFL so far this season, making its 4-4 record more respectable. As the calendar turns to November, the Cardinals are on the rise, even if Gannon isn’t ready to celebrate.

“Winning’s hard,” Gannon said. “Our guys know it takes all week to get yourself ready to go and give yourself a chance to win.”

What’s working

The Murray-to-Harrison connection was the best it’s been all season.

Harrison was targeted seven times and caught six passes for 111 yards, including a 22-yard touchdown in the third quarter that sparked the Cardinals.

Harrison — the No. 4 overall pick out of Ohio State — has had an uneven rookie season, but the highs have been very high. Murray never lost confidence in Harrison, who endured plenty of outside criticism after a handful of unproductive games.

“He hears it. I hear. It’s hard not to hear it,” Murray said. “At the end of the day he’s got to be himself and just continue to get better each and every week. That’s all we have to do. It’s going to get there. (It) don’t happen overnight, you know what I mean?”

What needs help

It wasn’t a great day for the defense, which allowed Miami to convert on 11 of 15 third downs. Tua Tagovailoa was sacked just once, highlighting Arizona’s shaky pass rush. Still, the unit was good enough in the second half to give the Cardinals a chance to rally.

Stock up

McBride looked like a star on Sunday, catching nine passes for 124 yards. Murray said the third-year player can be one of the top tight ends in the NFL and he certainly produced against the Dolphins, making tough catches, showing athleticism in the open field and carrying himself with swagger.

“He’s not a one-trick pony,” Gannon said. “In my opinion, where he’s really elite is when the ball is in his hands.”

Stock down

The Cardinals fell into an early 10-0 hole — one of several slow starts they’ve had this season. It didn’t hurt them against Miami, but that’s a tough way to win games on a regular basis.

Injuries

DT Naquan Jones (thigh) left the game late, but Gannon was hopeful it wasn’t a long-term problem.

Key numbers

3 — The Cardinals’ offensive line did not allow a sack for the third straight game. Some of the credit for that goes to the agile Murray, but the line is holding its own — even with three starters sidelined by injury against Miami. Second-year LT Paris Johnson Jr. anchors the group.

“Lot of guys winning one-on-ones,” Gannon said.

Next steps

The Cardinals will try to make it three wins in a row when they host Chicago (4-3) next Sunday.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.