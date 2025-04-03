Bills CB Benford draws on childhood memories to fulfill dreams of NFL career and as a budding author

Amid the violence and overdoses Christian Benford encountered, and countless funerals he attended growing up near one of Baltimore’s toughest neighborhoods, the Buffalo Bills cornerback preferred focusing on two fond childhood memories upon signing what he called a life-changing contract.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Amid the violence and overdoses Christian Benford encountered, and countless funerals he attended growing up near one of Baltimore’s toughest neighborhoods, the Buffalo Bills cornerback preferred focusing on two fond childhood memories upon signing what he called a life-changing contract.

The recollections involved dandelions and a Power Rangers watch.

Both sprung to mind Wednesday at a time the 24-year-old further cemented one lifelong dream of an NFL career — Benford’s four-year, $69 million contract extension secures his future in Buffalo through 2029. And he’s eagerly looking ahead to achieving another with the upcoming release of a children’s book he wrote.

“What’s them little flowers you pick up and make a wish and blow on it?” Benford said, searching for the word dandelion. “Yeah. Like my sisters would say, ’Make a wish.’ And I always wished to make it to the NFL and change my family.”

In three seasons, Benford has made the jump from relative obscurity as a sixth-round draft pick out of Villanova to establishing himself as Buffalo’s long-term starter. And he’s using his higher-profile platform with a 26-page book “Stylish Safari: The Adventures of Being You” due out this month.

The story revolves around the main character, Benny the Bobcat, overcoming being teased for how he’s dressed. Benny, of course, is short for Benford, with the player drawing inspiration from the day he confronted a bully teasing him over his Power Rangers watch.

“I always believed, be you. It’s OK to be different,” Benford said. “So after that happened, I felt good, like, I’m still rocking my Power Rangers watch. Can’t nobody tell me nothing.”

Benny’s tale is far more watered down than what Benford said he encountered as a child, with the bobcat completing a birthday challenge to deliver what Mynd Matters Publishing describes as “an inspiring message about self-expression and kindness.”

And yet, the “be true to yourself” message is ideally the same, and one Benford shares with his son.

“God made you the way you are for a reason. He gave you the name that you got for a reason. He gave you your attributes,” he said. “Be different and stand 10 toes about it. So that’s why I wanted to write that book.”

For a player who spent his first three seasons expressing hardly a peep to reporters, Benford has found his voice. And it comes as a result of validating his self-confidence and his determination to get out of Baltimore, and instilled by his beloved late mother, Christel, and father Jewell.

Through various challenges and setbacks, Benford refused to let up.

He shakes his head at the memory of growing up with his siblings and cousins and scrounging through couch cushions to gather enough change to buy a bag of chips to share for dinner.

There’s the tattoo of a half-empty heart on his right cheek in honor of his mother, who died four years ago, someone who relentlessly pushed Benford to pursue an education through football for a better future.

In Buffalo, Benford established his quiet, determined presence during his 2022 rookie year with five starts in nine games before landing on injured reserve. A year later, Benford won the starting job coming out of training camp ahead of 2022 first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who was traded to Houston last month.

Benford has five interceptions and 25 passes defended while starting 34 of 39 games. And the Bills placed such faith in a player to sign him to the extension with a year still left on his rookie contract.

“I’d probably tell younger me, all those tears at night, it’s going to pay off. All that heavy thought, all that worrying for the family, trying to handle everything,” he said, reflecting back.

“And everybody that didn’t believe in you, all the people that backdoored you, it’s all right, bro. … just keep your head high. Smile,” Benford said. “And I’d probably give myself a hug.”

Dandelion wishes do come true. And no one is teasing Christian Benford now.

The book became a family affair, with his sister Jewel providing artwork and input — she came up with the name Benny. Benford also credited his father, an avid reader, for inspiring his desire to write.

“He’s got mad books, like he’ll forget the books he’s got,” Benford said, realizing his book will now adorn one of his father’s shelves. “It means a lot. I hope he’s proud.”

