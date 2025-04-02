Live Radio
Home » NFL News » Denver Broncos sign former…

Denver Broncos sign former Colts QB Sam Ehlinger as their third quarterback

The Associated Press

April 2, 2025, 9:38 PM

DENVER (AP) — The Denver Broncos added former University of Texas and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger to their QB room Wednesday.

Ehlinger replaces Zach Wilson, who signed with Miami earlier in free agency, as the third quarterback behind second-year starter Bo Nix and seventh-year backup Jarrett Stidham.

Ehlinger has played in eight NFL games and started three, all with the Colts, who drafted him in the sixth round in 2021. In his pro career, he has completed 64 of 101 passes for 573 yards and three touchdowns with three interceptions.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

NFL News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up