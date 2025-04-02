Chargers sign former Australian rugby star Jordan Petaia

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed former Australian rugby star Jordan Petaia on Wednesday as part…

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers signed former Australian rugby star Jordan Petaia on Wednesday as part of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

The 25-year-old tight end showcased his skills at a pro day at the University of South Florida last month after training in the IPP program for 10 weeks.

Petaia was the youngest Aussie to play in a Rugby World Cup at age 18 in 2019. He also played in the 2023 event for the Wallabies. The Melbourne native played 31 tests with Australia since making his debut, totaling 40 points.

The IPP program gives athletes with experience in other sports the chance to develop their skills and earn a spot on an NFL roster.

