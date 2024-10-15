Jets’ Aaron Rodgers throws a 52-yard Hail Mary to Allen Lazard to end the first half vs. Bills

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers did it again. The New York Jets quarterback threw a 52-yard Hail Mary…

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers did it again.

The New York Jets quarterback threw a 52-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass to Allen Lazard as time expired in the first half of a 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

With the Jets trailing 20-10 and at their 48-yard line, Rodgers took a few steps back and danced around a bit before launching the ball toward the end zone. Lazard leaped and reached up in front of two Bills defenders and fell on his back in the end zone.

“I saw the ball calling my name,” Lazard said.

After a quick huddle, officials ruled it a touchdown — stunning the Bills and sending the Jets and their fans into a frenzy. Rodgers raised both arms to signal a TD and running back Breece Hall hugged him.

It’s the fourth Hail Mary Rodgers has completed in his career, with the first three coming while with Green Bay.

“They decided to rush two guys, so I had all day to do it,” Rodgers said. “I actually threw it right where I wanted it. I was trying to throw it right between the hashes. The wind was a little swirly tonight. There was a lot of jostling, and then I saw Allen come down with it.”

“Pretty good feeling.”

The ball traveled 61.4 yards in the air — the longest completion by a Jets quarterback since Next Gen Stats began compiling statistics in 2016.

“We’re fortunate that we have the best Hail Mary thrower in the history of this game,” Jets interim coach Jeff Ulbrich said. “He made somebody pay again.”

The Hail Mary even had Jets Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Namath excited on social media.

“What a play!” Namath wrote on X. “Talk about making the team and fans feel better about going in to the half.”

Rodgers’ knack for Hail Mary throws is something at which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes marvels.

“Why is Aaron so good at that,” Mahomes wrote on X with three laughing emojis.

Rodgers finished 23 of 35 for 294 yards with two touchdowns, but threw an interception on the Jets’ final drive for the second straight game.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” he said. “I’m here to win those games. But we’ve got to be on our details. It’s little things every single time.”

