Sincere McCormick’s patience pays off as he asserts himself as the Raiders starting running back

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Sincere McCormick could’ve at some point just walked away.

Many others would have done just that.

But because McCormick stuck it out — getting hurt, getting waived, getting re-signed, getting put seemingly forever on the practice squad — he now is the Las Vegas Raiders starting running back after an arduous three-season trek.

“People know the journey I’ve been through, and it shows you that hard work and dedication pay off,” McCormick said. “It’s just staying patient and staying ready at all times. You never know what can happen.”

After going undrafted out of Texas-San Antonio, he signed with the Raiders in 2022 only to find himself on injured reserve just three weeks later, setting the tone for what largely was to come.

Little figured to change this season when McCormick was stuck on the practice squad with Zamir White and Alexander Mattison as the Raiders top two running backs to go with 10-year veteran Ameer Abdullah also occupying a spot on the roster.

Injuries to White and Mattison led to opportunities, and McCormick took full advantage to claim the starting job that he will retain when the Raiders host the Atlanta Falcons on Monday night, even though Mattison is back from an ankle injury.

McCormick came to Las Vegas after leading Conference USA with 1,479 yards in 2021 to go with 15 touchdowns. McCormick was the league Offensive Player of the Year in leading the Roadrunners to the C-USA title.

McCormick used his straight-ahead, hard-running style to breathe life into a position that has struggled most of the season.

White never got untracked and now is out for the season with a quadriceps injury. He rushed for 183 yards and averaged 2.8 yards a carry.

Mattison has played a little better with 320 yards and a 3.3-yard average, but neither him nor White made Raiders fans forget about Josh Jacobs, who signed with the Green Bay Packers in the offseason after five years in the organization. Jacobs has rushed for 1,053 yards on a 4.4-yard average entering Week 15.

McCormick likely isn’t the next Jacobs, but in the past three games has averaged 5.5 yards per carry while gaining 175 yards. In last week’s 28-13 loss at Tampa Bay, McCormick rushed for 78 yards on 15 carries.

Coach Antonio Pierce said McCormick asked near the end of last season what he needed to do to get a shot and was told to “have a great offseason of work.”

McCormick took that advice to heart, and his work in training camp became a talking point with the coaching staff. But they also believed the likelihood of McCormick contributing immediately would be remote, and so much of those discussions became more backburner talk.

And when cutdown day came and the Raiders had to reduce their roster to 53 players, McCormick was back on the practice squad waiting for that elusive chance.

“The one thing about him, he was ready,” Pierce said. “What we’ve seen in practice and what you’re now seeing in the game has been that consistent player that’s worked, that grinds, has taken care of the opportunity.”

McCormick said having the coaches’ encouragement helped him, but also never stopped believing in himself.

A confidence that has only grown which each carry.

“Everything feels like slow motion,” McCormick said. “The things that we practice show up in the game. I’m able to recognize that, and the more I take snaps, the more reps, I get better and better, I get stronger, I get faster because I’ve adapted to the game very well.”

Still no decision at QB

Raiders quarterback Aidan O’Connell missed the past three days of practice because of a bruised left knee he suffered against the Buccaneers. He is listed as questionable.

If O’Connell doesn’t start, Desmond Ridder will get the call. He started 13 games for the Falcons last season.

“He’s getting better, though,” Pierce said Friday of O’Connell. “He is improving, and we’ll just take it throughout the week and see as we get closer to Monday night.”

