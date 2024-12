NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. GREEN BAY PACKERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — GREEN BAY :…

GREEN BAY PACKERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — GREEN BAY : CB Jaire Alexander, S Javon Bullard, WR Malik Heath, C Jacob Monk. SEATTLE: CB Tre Brown, CB Artie Burns, LB Trevis Gipson, QB Jaren Hall, TE Brady Russell, RB Kenneth Walker, WR Cody White.

