Seahawks roll to 24-3 win over Dolphins as Miami deals with another QB injury

SEATTLE (AP) — Just three games into his tenure, Mike Macdonald has the Seattle Seahawks off to a perfect start and already with a two-game division lead.

Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins are again facing questions about who will be under center at quarterback moving forward.

“All that matters is that we win, however that we get it done,” Seattle QB Geno Smith said. “I’m not really particular about that, but 3-0, it’s a great start.”

Smith threw for 289 yards and a 71-yard touchdown to DK Metcalf, Zach Charbonnet rushed for two TDs, and the Seahawks beat Miami 24-3 on Sunday where the attention turned to another injury suffered by a Dolphins quarterback.

A week after losing Tua Tagovailoa to the third concussion in the past two years, the Dolphins watched Skylar Thompson suffer a chest injury in the second half, leaving Tim Boyle to try to lead the charge back from a 17-3 deficit.

Boyle was unable to direct a comeback and the Dolphins (1-2) were stuck back in a place of uncertainty about their QB situation.

Miami coach Mike McDaniel said Thompson suffered a painful rib injury.

“You have to look at everything and you have to find a way to give your team the best chance to win,” McDaniel said. “I think in 2022, this was something that happened to us as well and ultimately the rest of the league does not care, nor should they. So, we have to find a way to get better collectively.”

Thompson was hurt in the third quarter, staying down after being shoved by Dre’Mont Jones following a pass to De’Von Achane. But the injury was likely suffered on the previous drive when Thompson was sacked by Tyrel Dodson and was hunched over at the midsection as he ran off the field.

Thompson was 13 of 19 for 107 yards before leaving. He was also sacked five times.

Seattle is the first team since the Steelers in 1979 to start 3-0 and hold each of those opponents to under 150 yards passing. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for seven catches for just 66 yards.

“It’s such a dangerous team. You know the usual suspects,” Macdonald said. “When they get their hands on the ball you’ve got to take great angles, you need inside-out pursuit, you’ve got to set the edge. I thought our front played incredibly hard.”

Tagovailoa made the trip to Seattle just over a week after suffering the concussion against Buffalo on Sept. 12. The Dolphins expressed confidence that Thompson would be able to step in and keep their potent offense moving.

But all Miami could manage was Jason Sanders’ 23-yard field goal in the first quarter. Miami had just 205 total yards.

“I’ve never won a game scoring three points, so I think collectively starting with me it has to be better. We have to get it figured out fast,” McDaniel said.

Miami had a chance to pull within one score early in the fourth quarter following Smith’s second interception of the game — a pass that was deflected by Calais Campbell and grabbed out of the air by Zach Sieler. Miami reached the Seattle 3, but failed on four attempts and turned the ball over on downs.

Seattle answered that defensive stand with a 98-yard scoring drive, capped by Charbonnet’s 10-yard TD run with 4:55 left. Charbonnet finished with 91 yards rushing on 18 carries, while Smith was 26 of 34 passing, including the long TD toss to Metcalf.

Seattle improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2020.

“We always talk about closing the game and for the offense that was our opportunity to go close the game … and just be on the attack right there. I think we did a great job,” Charbonnet said.

Seattle’s offense was humming early with Smith throwing for 133 yards in the first quarter. The big shot came on the final play of the first quarter when Metcalf used a double move to flash open and Smith found him for his seventh career touchdown catch of 50 yards or more.

But after that opening quarter it was a rather miserable afternoon for the Seahawks on that side of the ball with drives often stymied by penalties. The teams were each flagged for 11 accepted penalties with several more declined or offsetting.

“I think that’s the only thing that stopped us today was the stupid penalties that we had,” Metcalf said.

Injuries

Along with Thompson, the Dolphins lost starting left tackle Terron Armstead (eye) and cornerback Kendall Fuller (concussion) to injuries in the first half.

Seattle lost significant depth on the defensive line as rookie first round pick Byron Murphy II (hamstring) and Leonard Williams (ribs) were both lost to injuries in the first half. Both were ruled out at halftime.

Up next

Dolphins: Host Tennessee next week on “Monday Night Football.”

Seahawks: At Detroit next week on “Monday Night Football.”

