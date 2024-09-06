Lions kick off season in Motor City against Matthew Stafford-led Rams in NFC wild-card game rematch

Los Angeles Rams (10-8) at Detroit (14-6) Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC/Peacock/Universo BetMGM NFL odds: Lions by 3 1/2. Series…

Los Angeles Rams (10-8) at Detroit (14-6)

Sunday, 8:20 p.m. EDT, NBC/Peacock/Universo

BetMGM NFL odds: Lions by 3 1/2.

Series record: Rams lead 45-42-1.

Last meeting: Lions beat Rams 24-23 on Jan. 14 in Detroit in an NFC wild-card game.

Rams offense: overall (7), rush (11), pass (10), scoring (8).

Rams defense: overall (20), rush (12), pass (20), scoring (19).

Lions offense: overall (3), rush (5), pass (2), scoring (5).

Lions defense: overall (19), rush (2), pass (27), scoring (23).

Turnover differential: Rams minus-2 (T-25); Lions minus-2 (T-25).

Rams player to watch

WR Puka Nacua capped off his outstanding first season by catching nine passes for an NFL rookie postseason record 181 yards and a TD in the playoff loss to the Lions. Nacua missed time in training camp because of a knee injury, but is ready to go to start off his second NFL season.

Lions player to watch

WR Jameson Williams. The third-year player has the potential to become one of the league’s breakout players. Detroit has patiently waited for production from the former Alabama star, drafted No. 12 overall in 2022. He will have plenty of opportunities as the No. 2 receiver behind All-Pro Amon-Ra St. Brown.

Key matchup

Rams OT Joe Noteboom vs. Lions DE Aidan Hutchinson. Noteboom will start at left tackle with starter Alaric Jackson serving a two-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. Noteboom has been more effective in his career as a swing tackle and spot starter, and the Rams will need him at his best against the disruptive Hutchinson. He sacked Matthew Stafford twice in the playoff win.

Key injuries

Rams RT Rob Havenstein (ankle) is questionable to start after being limited all week in practice. Warren McClendon will take over if the longest-tenured Rams player can’t go. Havenstein was injured in early August. CB Tre’Davious White will make his Los Angeles debut after tearing his Achilles tendon in Week 4 with the Buffalo Bills last season, but fellow CB newcomer Darious Williams is on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Williams is likely to be replaced in the starting lineup by Cobie Durant, who participated fully in practice Friday despite a hamstring injury. TE Tyler Higbee begins the season on injured reserve after hurting his knee in Detroit last January. … Lions DT D.J. Reader, a key offseason addition, is questionable after being limited all week in practice by the leg injury that ended his season last year with Cincinnati. S Ifeatu Melifonwu is doubtful for Sunday with an ankle injury.

Series notes

Detroit celebrated its first playoff victory in 32 years in the previous meeting. Goff threw for 277 yards, a TD and completed a pass for a victory-sealing first down against the team that traded him along with first-round picks for Stafford. Booed early and often, Stafford was 25 of 36 for 367 yards. … The Lions and Rams are playing their first game against each other for the eighth time and Detroit is 5-2 in previous season-opening games against the franchise.

Stats and stuff

The Rams have won six of seven season openers under Sean McVay, with their 31-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills in 2022 in a preview of what was to come from a shaky defense coming off their Super Bowl title. … Rams DT Aaron Donald retired in March. Donald had 111 sacks in 154 games, and he was an All-Pro eight times and a three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year. … Stafford’s previous visit to Ford Field was his first since the Lions traded him to Los Angeles in January 2021 after 12 seasons in Detroit. … RB Kyren Williams had 1,144 yards rushing last season, becoming the first Ram to top 1,000 yards since Todd Gurley in 2018. … NT Kobie Turner had nine sacks, the first rookie to lead the Rams in that category in franchise history since sacks were first tracked in 1982. … Detroit won the NFC North, its first division title in 30 years and earned two playoff victories in one postseason for the first time since winning the 1957 NFL title. … The Lions lost a 17-point lead in the second half at San Francisco in the NFC championship, falling one game short of their first Super Bowl appearance. … Detroit set franchise records with 6,712 yards and 58 TDs, ranking No. 3 in the NFL in both categories. … RBs Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery became the first teammates to have at least 1,000 yards from scrimmage and 10 rushing TDs in the same season. … Goff ranked No. 2 in passing yards and No. 4 in TD passes last season. … Sam LaPorta had 86 receptions, the most by a rookie TE in league history. … DE Aidan Hutchinson has four career INTs, the most by an NFL defensive lineman in his first two seasons.

Fantasy tip

Goff has been great at Ford Field for the Lions. He has thrown a TD pass in 21 straight home games, an active streak is behind only Stafford’s run of 22 games, which goes back to his time in Detroit. Goff threw for at least two TDs in six home games last season, a total that trailed only Dallas’ Dak Prescott last season.

