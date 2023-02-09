AP NFL Comeback Player of the Year The Associated Press

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide panel of…

The NFL Comeback Player of the Year as awarded by The Associated Press and selected by a nationwide panel of media: 2022 — Geno Smith, QB, Seattle 2021 — Joe Burrow, QB, Cincinnati 2020 — Alex Smith, QB, Washington 2019 — Ryan Tannehill, QB, Tennessee 2018 — Andrew Luck, QB, Indianapolis 2017 — Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers 2016 — Jordy Nelson, WR, Green Bay 2015 — Eric Berry, S, Kansas City 2014 — Rob Gronkowski, TE, New England 2013 — Philip Rivers, QB, San Diego 2012 — Peyton Manning, QB, Denver 2011 — Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit 2010 — Michael Vick, QB, Philadelphia 2009 — Tom Brady, QB, New England 2008 — Chad Pennington, QB, Miami 2007 — Greg Ellis, LB, Dallas 2006 — Chad Pennington, QB, New York Jets 2005 — Steve Smith, WR, Carolina; Tedy Bruschi, LB, New England 2004 — Drew Brees, QB, San Diego 2003 — Jon Kitna, QB, Cincinnati 2002 — Tommy Maddox, QB, Pittsburgh 2001 — Garrison Hearst, RB, San Francisco 2000 — Joe Johnson, DE, New Orleans 1999 — Bryant Young, DT, San Francisco 1998 — Doug Flutie, QB, Buffalo Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.