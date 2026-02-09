NFL tight end David Njoku says it’s time for find new home after 9 seasons with Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — David Njoku appears to be looking to leave the Cleveland Browns after playing tight end for the…

CLEVELAND (AP) — David Njoku appears to be looking to leave the Cleveland Browns after playing tight end for the franchise for nine seasons.

“The time for me to find a new home has come,” Njoku posted on social media Monday night.

NFL free agency begins next month.

The 29-year-old Njoku has 384 career catches for 4,062 and 34 touchdowns. He had 33 receptions for 293 yards and four touchdowns in 12 games last season.

Njoku earned Pro Bowl recognition in 2023 after reaching career highs with 81 catches, 882 yards receiving and six touchdowns.

Cleveland drafted the former Miami star with the No. 29 pick overall in 2017.

