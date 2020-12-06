How a former Terp almost got the Jets their first win originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington The New York…

The New York Jets nearly picked up their first win of the season in Week 13, but a miraculous touchdown pass from Derek Carr in the final seconds helped the Las Vegas Raiders steal the victory away from New York.

Still, it was an impressive performance by the Jets, a team that entered 0-11, to battle against a Las Vegas team that has its eyes set on the playoffs. A major reason New York remained competitive was because of former Maryland Terrapins running back Ty Johnson.

Johnson entered the contest not expected to do much, but an early injury to veteran runner Frank Gore pushed Johnson into the forefront of the Jets’ backfield. From there, Johnson made the most of his opportunity rushing for 104 yards on 22 carries. The performance was the best of his NFL career.

The second-year pro also added a touchdown, which for a short period of time was the go-ahead score late in the fourth quarter to give the Jets a 28-24 lead. It was the first score of Johnson’s professional career.

Johnson originally made his mark at the University of Maryland from 2015-18. His best season came as a sophomore when he rushed for 1,004 yards and six touchdowns, but he was a big-play ace for the Terrapins his entire career.

A sixth-round pick of the Detroit Lions, Johnson has been unable to find many opportunities since entering the NFL. After being waived by Detroit and claimed by New York, maybe Johnson can establish himself down the stretch for the Jets with a potentially increased role in the coming weeks.