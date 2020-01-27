Super Bowl LIV prop bets to consider

Heading to William Hill in West Virginia this week to place some bets on the Super Bowl? The Sportsbook is…

Heading to William Hill in West Virginia this week to place some bets on the Super Bowl?

The Sportsbook is offering over a thousand ways to make money with prop bets on the Big Game in Miami between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs, despite the fact that over a year ago the NFL wanted prop bets banned. That seems unlikely, however, with the trend of legalized gambling becoming more commonplace. In fact, more than half of the country could have legal gambling in place by 2020.

The Big Chee Prop Bets went 4-1 in 2019 so let’s hope we build off that momentum and crush it once again. Here are my favorite prop bets for this year’s Super Bowl:

Will there be a safety? Big Chee Bet: YES +550

Leading off with a long shot here but there’s too much juice at -800 so plunking down a couple of bucks to root on one of these defenses tackling their opponent in the offense’s own end zone could lead to a rather rewarding experience.

The 49ers and Chiefs both were Top 12 in terms of sacks during the regular season so if one of these teams gets deep into their own territory either QB is certainly vulnerable. Even more encouraging, San Francisco led the NFL in forced fumbles. So if Pat Mahomes is blindsided while scouring in the field in his own end zone and fumbles, as long as he or one of his teammates recover the ball you will take home a nice profit.

Oddly, neither team forced a safety this season and it hasn’t occurred in the Super Bowl in the past five years. However, it has happened four times in the past eleven years. Seems like we’re due for one this year, right?

Deebo Samuel receptions 3.5 — Big Chee Bet: OVER 3.5

The 49ers have pounded their running backs with great success on the way to the Super Bowl but when they do dial up passing plays, Jimmy Garoppolo has had a keen eye for the rookie out of South Carolina. Samuel has a whopping 33% target share in both of San Francisco’s playoff victories despite only hauling in five catches. With the Chiefs an ever so slight favorite, it’s certainly possible that the 49ers will be forced to abandon the rush attack featuring Mostert/Coleman/Breida and rely on the passing game. George Kittle may be Jimmy G’s overall favorite target when dropping back to pass but Samuel is the #1 WR in this offense and 3.5 just feels like it’s too low.

Will there be three unanswered scores in the game? Big Chee Bet: YES -165

Juice isn’t too strong on this bet and with the line against the spread at only a point in favor of Kansas City, three unanswered scores might seem like a lot. However, both teams did it a combined twenty times during the regular season and the Chiefs accomplished the feat in both of their playoff wins as did the 49ers. I’ll bite on the recent trends statistics and hope one of the teams catches fire at a some point of the game.

Bonus Offshore Prop Bets via BetOnlineAG:

Will President Donald Trump tweet during the game? Big Chee Bet: NO -150

The President did not tweet at all the entire day last Super Bowl Sunday so I’ll take my chances that he doesn’t tweet during the four-ish hour period of this year’s game.

Will J-Lo show butt cleavage? Big Chee Bet: NO -325

Those who consider backing a YES bet here may reference “nipplegate” back in 2004 but Roger Goodell was not the commissioner during that Super Bowl. There is just no way I envision this happening in today’s NFL and J-Lo is accomplished and talented enough that she doesn’t need the unnecessary controversy.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.