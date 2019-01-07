202.5
Home » NFL News » 2018 NFL Wild Card Recap

2018 NFL Wild Card Recap

By Rob Woodfork January 7, 2019 1:14 am 01/07/2019 01:14am
Share

WASHINGTON — Perhaps more than ever before, Wild Card Weekend was aptly named.

The 2018 season has been defined by off-the-charts offense, but defense took the forefront in the first four games of the playoffs. The Colts and Cowboys were the only teams to score touchdowns in the first half of their games, and the weekend’s 58 combined first-half points was the second-lowest in the last 15 postseasons.

Points were at a premium, and so are the slides in this week’s recap.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
NFL News nfl recap rob woodfork Sports
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: DC area’s first major snowfall of 2019
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 13-19
PHOTOS: Cool gadgets and tech from CES 2019
Today in History: Jan. 13
Golden Globe winners
January entertainment guide
Celebrity deaths
19 places to visit in 2019
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Tragedy and triumph: 2018’s most notable local news stories
2018 local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)