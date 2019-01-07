2018 NFL Wild Card Recap

Shutdown defense, ricochet kicks, Foles' magic and underdog victors highlight a Wild Card Recap of a wild first week of the playoffs.

WASHINGTON — Perhaps more than ever before, Wild Card Weekend was aptly named.

The 2018 season has been defined by off-the-charts offense, but defense took the forefront in the first four games of the playoffs. The Colts and Cowboys were the only teams to score touchdowns in the first half of their games, and the weekend’s 58 combined first-half points was the second-lowest in the last 15 postseasons.

Points were at a premium, and so are the slides in this week’s recap.

Eagles 16

Bears 15 Look at Cody Parkey’s game-ending missed field goal. It’s the sixth time he’s hit the crossbar this season, and it doinked off everything before falling no-good. It’s significantly harder to do that than it is to actually make a field goal. Perhaps if they kept Robbie Gould, Chicago wouldn’t have wasted an awesome defense that is now the first to lead the league in both scoring defense and takeaways, but fail to win the Super Bowl. And when does Nick Foles’ deal with the devil expire? All he does is come up clutch, get paid handsomely for it and make people question whether he should be their franchise QB instead of Carson Wentz. If he leads an upset of the Saints, who crushed Philly by 42 points in November, perhaps he should be. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

