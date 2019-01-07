2018 NFL Wild Card Recap

Shutdown defense, ricochet kicks, Foles' magic and underdog victors highlight a Wild Card Recap of a wild first week of the playoffs.
WASHINGTON — Perhaps more than ever before, Wild Card Weekend was aptly named.
The 2018 season has been defined by off-the-charts offense, but defense took the forefront in the first four games of the playoffs. The Colts and Cowboys were the only teams to score touchdowns in the first half of their games, and the weekend’s 58 combined first-half points was the second-lowest in the last 15 postseasons.
Points were at a premium, and so are the slides in this week’s recap.
Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.