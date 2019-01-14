202.5
2018 NFL Divisional Round Recap

By Rob Woodfork January 14, 2019
WASHINGTON — And then there were four.

For the first time since the NFL/AFL merger, Championship Sunday will feature the league’s four highest-scoring teams — and, ironically, they’re all rematches of some of the highest scoring games of the regular season.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots in a rematch of the prime time shootout the Pats won at home, 43-40 in Week 6. The NFC title game will be a repeat of the Week 9 game in New Orleans, where the Saints beat the Los Angeles Rams 45-35.

Let’s recap the divisional round, shall we?

