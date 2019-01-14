2018 NFL Divisional Round Recap

A high school reunion, a virtual certainty, friendly fire and the destruction of conventional wisdom headline the NFL Divisional Round Recap.

WASHINGTON — And then there were four.

For the first time since the NFL/AFL merger, Championship Sunday will feature the league’s four highest-scoring teams — and, ironically, they’re all rematches of some of the highest scoring games of the regular season.

In the AFC, the Kansas City Chiefs host the New England Patriots in a rematch of the prime time shootout the Pats won at home, 43-40 in Week 6. The NFC title game will be a repeat of the Week 9 game in New Orleans, where the Saints beat the Los Angeles Rams 45-35.

Let’s recap the divisional round, shall we?

Eagles 14

Saints 20 It took a gimmicky motivational ploy, some incredible cleats and a ridiculous drive for the ages but New Orleans found the right formula to vanquish the Nick Foles magic once and for all and spoil his high school reunion. Speaking of reunions … don’t expect the Rams’ return to the Big Easy to be, well, easy. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.