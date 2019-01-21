2018 NFL Conference Championship Recap

Controversial calls, crazy bounces, a youth movement and a historic amount of free football. The NFL Conference Championship Recap might be the best of the 2018 season.
WASHINGTON — You’re damn right I’m bitter.
Before the season, I picked the New Orleans Saints to win Super Bowl LIII in Atlanta, and they’ve been robbed of that chance not because of some on-field choking or getting manhandled by a better team. The Saints season is over because of one of the worst no-calls in NFL history — a play in which not one, but two penalties occurred in one fell swoop, and completely missed by referee Bill Vinovich.
“They blew the call,” Saints coach Sean Payton said during his postgame news conference. “There were a lot of opportunities, but that call makes it first-and-10 and we’d only need three plays. It was a game-changing call.”
Payton also told FOX immediately after the game that it’s “all the more reason we need more replay.” He’s not wrong; even if coaches aren’t granted the ability to challenge such plays late in the game, there should be a replay official on top of that. If some couch jockey at home can see an infraction plain as day, so should someone getting paid to make sure those penalties are called — and by any means necessary.
Congrats to the Rams and everything. But there’s no way these refs can be in the league next season. I can count multiple games where they have dictated the end of the game and it ain’t fair. It’s out of control and the consequences are…well there is no consequence. 🤷🏽♂️