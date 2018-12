Sack parties, shutouts, a trip to Disneyland and an ugly Christmas sweater — a perfect NFL Week 15 Recap for the holiday season.

The plays of the game are ones you don’t see every day: a fumble through the end zone , a defensive two-point conversion, Drew Brees throwing an interception in the final two minutes of a half (his first this season), and Christian McCaffrey’s first NFL pass attempt going for a 50-yard touchdown. None of those plays broke the Saints’ way, but New Orleans did break Carolina’s playoff hopes and inched within a game of clinching homefield advantage by winning their 12th game with only 12 points, their least in a win since 1998.

. @_DJack01 just returned the 2-point conversion 98 YARDS TO THE HOUSE!!! 📺: #NOvsCAR on ESPN pic.twitter.com/gDnkWZyPcD

Sack parties, shutouts, a trip to Disneyland and an ugly Christmas sweater — a perfect NFL Week 15 Recap for the holiday season.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.