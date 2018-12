What a game … before halftime. Colt McCoy became the second Redskins QB in the last three games to be lost for the season , 33-year-old Adrian Peterson had a franchise-record 90-yard TD to become the oldest player to score from that long, and Mark Sanchez had the only logical answer to his infamous Butt Fumble. But at the end of it all, the ‘Skins fell to 5-23 on Monday Night Football in the last 20 years — and into a second-place tie with Philly that feels so much more like the end of a once-promising season with a quarter of it still left to play.

Revisionist history, RG3's return, strong family ties and a historic firing highlight the NFL Week 13 Recap.

