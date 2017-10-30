2017 NFL Week 8 Recap

It's Halloween week...so the NFL Week 8 Recap is full of good JuJu to offset all the rain, bad luck and (purple and) black magic.
Steelers 20
Lions 15
JuJu Smith-Schuster celebrated his 97-yard touchdown — the longest in Steelers history — with a tribute to his stolen-and-since-recovered bike. Can’t wait to see what pearls of wisdom Jim Caldwell gleans from this…
