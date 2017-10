WASHINGTON — Seven is a lucky number … unless you’re talking about this week in the NFL. WTOP’s Rob Woodfork breaks it down in the weekly NFL Recap.



Falcons 7

Patriots 23 It’s a good thing the fog rolled into New England for this Super Bowl rematch so Matt Ryan couldn’t see the Patriots score 54 unanswered points between the two games, and up the defending champs’ record to 6-2 in Super Bowl rematches the following season. Good thing the Falcons weren’t looking for closure. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

