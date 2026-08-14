Ziopharm: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) on Friday reported a loss of…

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Alaunos Therapeutics, Inc. (TCRT) on Friday reported a loss of $952,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 41 cents.

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