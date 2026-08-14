NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.1692
|1.1692
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|160.50
|161.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1775
|3.2167
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.8474
|3.8870
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|1.2750
|1.2750
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|19.20
|18.75
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|94.08
|93.76
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|1.1695
|1.1396
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|410.50
|410.50
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.4300
|4.3400
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8275
|3.7650
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|320.70
|320.70
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.7200
|11.7100
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|7.9425
|8.0175
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7022
|0.7022
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|6.5970
|6.5925
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.7946
|0.7861
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|81.000
|81.000
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