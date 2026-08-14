NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.50 161.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1775 3.2167 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8474 3.8870 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2750 1.2750 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.20 18.75 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.08 93.76 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1695 1.1396 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 410.50 410.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4300 4.3400 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8275 3.7650 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.70 320.70 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7200 11.7100 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9425 8.0175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7022 0.7022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5970 6.5925

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7946 0.7861

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

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