Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Wholesale Cash Prices

Wholesale Cash Prices

The Associated Press

August 14, 2026, 4:47 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.1692 1.1692
Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 160.50 161.00
Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1775 3.2167
Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.8474 3.8870
Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 1.2750 1.2750
Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 19.20 18.75
Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 94.08 93.76
Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.1695 1.1396
Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 410.50 410.50

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4300 4.3400
Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8275 3.7650
Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 320.70 320.70
Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.7200 11.7100
Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 7.9425 8.0175

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a.
Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7022 0.7022

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.5970 6.5925

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.7946 0.7861

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 81.000 81.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up