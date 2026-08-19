TJX: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of…

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — The TJX Cos. (TJX) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $1.52 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Framingham, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $1.36. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.22 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The parent of T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and other stores posted revenue of $15.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.14 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, TJX expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.30 to $1.32.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.20 per share.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TJX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TJX

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