Maui Land & Pineapple: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Friday reported a loss of…

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Friday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

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