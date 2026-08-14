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Maui Land & Pineapple: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 14, 2026, 6:13 PM

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Maui Land & Pineapple Co. (MLP) on Friday reported a loss of $1.6 million in its second quarter.

The Lahaina, Hawaii-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share.

The real estate company posted revenue of $3.7 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MLP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MLP

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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