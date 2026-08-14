Investcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Friday reported a loss of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (ICMB) on Friday reported a loss of $1.1 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents. Losses, adjusted for investment costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $3.1 million in the period.

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