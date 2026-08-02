2 in 3 Wedding Guests Make Financial Sacrifices to Attend

Don’t wear white. Silence your phone. No uninvited plus-ones. Go into debt? Wedding etiquette isn’t just about what you wear…

Don’t wear white. Silence your phone. No uninvited plus-ones. Go into debt? Wedding etiquette isn’t just about what you wear or who you bring; it’s about the financial sacrifices you’re willing to make to attend, according to a U.S. News survey.

Between Aug. 4 and 7, 2026, U.S. News surveyed 1,201 Americans who have received a wedding invitation in the past year. We asked them questions about why they chose to attend — or why they chose to skip — and how their decision impacted their finances. Here’s what we found:

— Respondents often put their personal relationships above their personal finances. Two-thirds of wedding guests (64%) are making financial sacrifices to afford attending a wedding they were invited to this year: 32% have to cut back on daily essentials, 25% are taking on extra work or a side hustle, 22% went into credit card debt, and 21% dipped into their emergency savings.

— Cost is a barrier for many would-be wedding guests. Forty-three percent of those who declined a wedding invitation said that the cost was to blame. That’s compared with 25% who blamed a scheduling conflict and 21% who said the distance or travel made attending the wedding inconvenient.

— There’s an aspect of shame when turning down a wedding invitation for financial reasons. Two in five Americans surveyed (41%) who declined a wedding invitation due to cost lied about why they couldn’t attend.

— Forty-four percent regret turning down the wedding invitation, with respondents writing that they feel ashamed, or even hurt but they just couldn’t afford or justify the cost. Three-quarters (73%) of those who declined a wedding invitation still bought the couple a wedding gift, compared with 27% who did not.

— An event that celebrates a couple and the friends and family who love them is often overshadowed by the financial burden of attending. More than half of those surveyed (52%) experienced financial anxiety when considering whether to attend a wedding in the past year.

— With seemingly endless bridal events and destination weddings that require a passport, many respondents think that the cost of weddings has gotten out of hand. Over a quarter (27%) say that couples expect too much financially from their wedding guests these days.

— Speaking of destination weddings, 44% of Americans surveyed think you shouldn’t have to buy a gift for a destination wedding that you pay to travel to, compared with 28% who think you should.

— Prewedding trips have reached a financial tipping point. A third of respondents (33%) have turned down an invitation to a bachelor or bachelorette party due to the cost. Among them, 25% say it negatively impacted their friendship.

[Read: Best Debt Consolidation Loans.]

Wedding Guests Took on Debt, Side Hustles to Afford Going

The majority of Americans surveyed who received a wedding invitation (69%) made it a point to attend, even if doing so meant putting their personal financial well-being at risk.

Most wedding guests (64%) made financial sacrifices to attend. A third (32%) cut back on essential spending to make the numbers work, while a quarter (25%) took on extra work or a side hustle to be present on their loved ones’ special day.

Some wedding guests displayed more concerning financial behaviors to attend, though. Over a fifth went into debt or carried a balance on their credit card (22%), and nearly the same share (21%) dipped into their emergency savings.

A very small number of those who attended the wedding (7%) regretted doing so, with the most common reason being that they spent more money than originally budgeted or expected.

Still, the vast majority (86%) feel happy with their decision to attend, even if it came at a significant personal cost.

41% Who Skipped a Wedding Due to Money Lied About It

Among those who received a wedding invitation in the past year, a third (31%) declined at least one invitation. Cost was the most common culprit by a long shot, with 43% of those who RSVP’d “No” attributing their lack of attendance to money. The next closest excuse — a scheduling conflict — came in at 25%.

More than four in five respondents who declined a wedding invitation due to cost said that travel expenses contributed to their decision, while two-thirds (64%) were deterred in part by lodging or hotel costs. Additionally, one-fifth (20%) were held back by childcare or pet-sitting costs. When it comes to skipping a wedding due to cost, there’s an aspect of financial shame, with one respondent saying, “It felt bad not going because of money.”

Many were compelled to lie about why they weren’t attending, or at least omit the truth. When declining a wedding invitation for financial reasons, only 38% said they were completely honest about the cost. More than a quarter (27%) blamed a scheduling conflict or work obligation, while 14% blamed travel or logistics without mentioning money.

“I really wanted to celebrate with them but just couldn’t afford what they were asking of guests,” says a Gen Z man who blamed his absence on a scheduling conflict.

But don’t judge respondents too harshly for their little white lies. Nearly half (44%) regret their decision to turn down the wedding invitation, and many simply can’t afford to go.

“While it would have been expensive to travel to attend, I could have made it work and I missed out on important memories and events I wish I’d been there for,” says one respondent.

“I missed out on a milestone event that my friends still talk about and I feel left out,” says another.

Skipping a Bachelor Party for Financial Reasons Comes at a Social Cost

The financial toll of attending a wedding often starts well before the couple’s big day, especially for those closest to the bride and groom: the bridal party.

Bachelor and bachelorette parties, in particular, have evolved from a single night of debauchery into a multiday affair complete with airfares, Airbnbs, matching outfits and custom swag for the whole bridal party.

Considering this cultural shift in wedding party expectations, a third of respondents (33%) say they’ve turned down an invitation to a bachelor or bachelorette party due to cost.

That can come with some serious social stigma: Among those who have turned down a bachelor or bachelorette party invitation, a quarter (25%) say it negatively impacted their friendship with the betrothed.

[READ: 5 Best Ways to Consolidate Credit Card Debt]

Financial Anxiety Casts a Shadow Over Wedding Invitation

The joy of receiving a wedding invitation is often overshadowed by dread once wedding guests start calculating the cost of attendance.

Among those who were invited to a wedding in the past year, 52% say that the decision of whether to attend gave them financial anxiety. That sentiment is even stronger among Gen Z, 64% of whom experienced financial anxiety while contemplating a wedding invitation.

When asked their opinion on the current state of wedding costs, just 18% of Americans say that attending weddings has remained affordable and fair, while 27% say that couples “expect too much financially” from guests.

Still, the most popular sentiment is one of self-sacrifice. Nearly half of Americans surveyed (46%) say that wedding costs are high, but it’s reasonable to support loved ones on their big day.

This piece was edited by Tracy Stewart and reviewed by Whitney Wyckoff .

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2 in 3 Wedding Guests Make Financial Sacrifices to Attend originally appeared on usnews.com