Trump threatens Iran after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei’s funeral saw open calls for his killing

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Saturday after the funeral of Supreme Leader…

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump threatened Iran on Saturday after the funeral of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei saw open calls for his killing.

The comments by Trump, made on his Truth Social website, likely again will turn up tensions in the Mideast.

There had been multiple days of U.S. airstrikes targeting Iran, as well as Iranian retaliatory fire targeting nations across the Mideast.

“1000 Missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands of more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat,” Trump wrote.

Trump added that the U.S. military would “completely decimate and destroy all areas of Iran – PRAISE BE TO ALLAH!”

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