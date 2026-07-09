Simulations Plus: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Thursday reported net…

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C. (AP) — Simulations Plus Inc. (SLP) on Thursday reported net income of $3.6 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Research Triangle Park, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 30 cents per share.

The maker of software used in pharmaceutical research posted revenue of $21.9 million in the period.

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