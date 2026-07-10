Grains mixed, livestock mixed

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was…

CHICAGO (AP) _ Grain futures were mixed in early trading Friday on the Chicago Board of Trade. Jul. corn was up 0.75 cent at $4.29 a bushel. Jul. wheat lost 4.75 cents at $6.07 a bushel. Jul. oats lost 0.25 cent at $2.95 a bushel. Jul. soybeans gained 10.25 cents at $11.90 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was flat on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle rose by 0.25 cent at $2.35 a pound. Aug. feeder cattle gained 1 cents at $3.57 a pound. Jul. hogs was unchanged at $.94 a pound.

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