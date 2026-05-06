Zevra Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $37.9 million. On…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (ZVRA) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $37.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 18 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 6 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $36.2 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $31.4 million.

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