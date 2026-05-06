Zevia: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in…

ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — ENCINO, Calif. (AP) — Zevia PBC (ZVIA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Encino, California-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The stevia-sweetened soda maker posted revenue of $46.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Zevia said it expects revenue in the range of $43 million to $45 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $170 million to $175 million.

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