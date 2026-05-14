Workhorse: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.9 million…

WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — WIXOM, Mich. (AP) — Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.9 million in its first quarter.

The Wixom, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.99 per share.

The truck and drone manufacturer posted revenue of $4.3 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WKHS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WKHS

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.