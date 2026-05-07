WillScot: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $28.1 million. On…

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Willscot Mobile (WSC) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $28.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had profit of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 21 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The maker of portable classrooms, mobile offices and storage units posted revenue of $548.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $523.9 million.

WillScot expects full-year revenue of $2.25 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSC

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