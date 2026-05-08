NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday Thu Fri Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2275 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Friday

Thu Fri

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2275 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 166.00 163.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1510 3.0783 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2904 3.2142 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4350 0.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt n.a. 18.33 Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 88.49 89.77 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 1.0255 1.0450 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.00 467.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.4000 4.4000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.7625 3.7250 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.30 332.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.6800 11.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2200 8.0625

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7661 0.7661

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 6.1365 6.1275

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8105 0.8000

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

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