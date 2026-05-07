NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2275 Cheddar…

NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday

Wed Thu

Foods

Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2275 Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb. 163.00 166.00 Coffee, Brazilian, Comp. 3.1021 3.1510 Coffee, Colombian, NY lb. 3.2405 3.2904 Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen 0.4350 0.4350 Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt 18.80 n.a. Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt 89.54 88.49 Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb 0.9886 1.0255 Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt 467.00 467.00

Grains and feeds

Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu 4.5300 4.4000 Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu. 3.8850 3.7625 Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48% 332.30 332.30 Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu 11.8600 11.6800 Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu. 8.2600 8.2200

Fats and oils

Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg. n.a. n.a. Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb. 0.7661 0.7661

Other metals

Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb. 5.9430 6.1365

Fibers and textiles

Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb 0.8180 0.8105

Energy

Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2 87.000 87.000

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.