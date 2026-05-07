NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday Wed Thu Foods Broilers – National comp wtd. avg. 1.2275 1.2275 Cheddar…
NEW YORK (AP) — Wholesale cash prices Thursday
Foods
|Broilers – National comp wtd. avg.
|1.2275
|1.2275
|Cheddar cheese, blocks, Chicago lb.
|163.00
|166.00
|Coffee, Brazilian, Comp.
|3.1021
|3.1510
|Coffee, Colombian, NY lb.
|3.2405
|3.2904
|Eggs, large white, Chicago dozen
|0.4350
|0.4350
|Flour, hard winter Kansas City cwt
|18.80
|n.a.
|Hogs, Iowa-South Minnesota avg. cwt
|89.54
|88.49
|Pork loins, 13-19 lbs, Mid-US lb
|0.9886
|1.0255
|Steers, feeder, Oklahoma City, avg cwt
|467.00
|467.00
Grains and feeds
|Corn, No. 2 yellow. Cent. Ill. bu
|4.5300
|4.4000
|Oats, No. 2 milling, Mnpls; $ per bu.
|3.8850
|3.7625
|Soybean Meal, Cent. Ill., rail, ton 48%
|332.30
|332.30
|Soybeans, No. 1 yellow Illinois, bu
|11.8600
|11.6800
|Wheat, Spring 14%-pro Mnpls; $/bu.
|8.2600
|8.2200
Fats and oils
|Degummed corn oil, crude wtd. avg.
|n.a.
|n.a.
|Soybean oil, crude; Central Illinois lb.
|0.7661
|0.7661
Other metals
|Copper, high grade: Comex spot price $ per lb.
|5.9430
|6.1365
Fibers and textiles
|Cotton, 1 1/16 strand lw-md Mmphs, per lb
|0.8180
|0.8105
Energy
|Coal, Central Appalachia, 12,500 Btu, 1.2 SO2
|87.000
|87.000
Copyright
© 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.