Whirlpool: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $82…

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $82 million in its first quarter.

The Benton Harbor, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of $1.43 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 56 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 43 cents per share.

The maker of Maytag, KitchenAid and other appliances posted revenue of $3.27 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.39 billion.

Whirlpool expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.50 per share, with revenue expected to be $15 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WHR

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.