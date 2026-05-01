Wabash: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Friday reported a loss of $45.2 million…

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — Wabash National Corp. (WNC) on Friday reported a loss of $45.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lafayette, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $1.11. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.17 per share.

The maker of truck trailers posted revenue of $303.2 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Wabash expects its results to range from a loss of 60 cents per share to a loss of 40 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $380 million to $400 million for the fiscal second quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WNC

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