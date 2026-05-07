Vertex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Thursday reported a loss…

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 17 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $196.6 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $194.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $200 million to $204 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $823.5 million to $831.5 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VERX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VERX

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