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Utz Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 6, 2026, 6:48 AM

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $361.3 million in the period.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTZ

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

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