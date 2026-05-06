Utz Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million…

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $361.3 million in the period.

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