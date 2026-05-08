Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Union Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Union Bankshares: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 8, 2026, 6:15 PM

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — MORRISVILLE, Vt. (AP) — Union Bankshares Inc. (UNB) on Friday reported net income of $3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Morrisville, Vermont, said it had earnings of 65 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $22 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $13.8 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UNB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UNB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up