Turtle Beach: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (TBCH) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.2 million…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Turtle Beach Corp (TBCH) on Thursday reported a loss of $15.2 million in its first quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of 78 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 43 cents per share.

The audio technology company posted revenue of $42.2 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $46.1 million.

Turtle Beach expects full-year revenue in the range of $335 million to $355 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TBCH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TBCH

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.