Trimble: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $98.9 million.…

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — WESTMINSTER, Colo. (AP) — Trimble Navigation Ltd. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $98.9 million.

The Westminster, Colorado-based company said it had profit of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 79 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 72 cents per share.

The GPS manufacturer posted revenue of $939.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $903.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Trimble expects its per-share earnings to range from 78 cents to 82 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $938 million to $963 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Trimble expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.47 to $3.64 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.84 billion to $3.92 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRMB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRMB

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