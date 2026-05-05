TransDigm: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $535 million. The…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — TransDigm Group Inc. (TDG) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $535 million.

The Cleveland-based company said it had net income of $9.20 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $9.85 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.32 per share.

The aircraft components maker posted revenue of $2.54 billion in the period.

TransDigm expects full-year earnings in the range of $38.83 to $40.21 per share, with revenue in the range of $10.3 billion to $10.42 billion.

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