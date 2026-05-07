Toast: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $126 million. On a per-share…

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Toast Inc. (TOST) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $126 million.

On a per-share basis, the Boston-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 29 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The restaurant software provider posted revenue of $1.63 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

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