Thomson Reuters: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $459 million. On a…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $459 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of $1.03. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.21 per share.

The news and financial information company posted revenue of $2.09 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.06 billion.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRI

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