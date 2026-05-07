The RealReal: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $38.9 million.…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The RealReal Inc. (REAL) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $38.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had net loss of 7 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 1 cent per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The online luxury consignment site posted revenue of $189.7 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $187.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, The RealReal said it expects revenue in the range of $186 million to $189 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $770 million to $784 million.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on REAL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/REAL

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