Synaptics: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $8…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Synaptics Inc. (SYNA) on Thursday reported a loss of $8 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.09 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.01 per share.

The maker of touch-screen technology posted revenue of $294.2 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $290.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Synaptics expects its results to range from a loss of 42 cents per share to earnings of 8 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $295 million to $315 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

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This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SYNA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SYNA

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